Funeral services for Norma (Kraft) Breslin, 88 of Alger, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 01, 2023 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. Jonathan Hanover officiating. Burial will follow at Dola Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 1 hour to the services at the funeral home.

Norma passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Blanchard Place in Kenton.

Memorial donations in Norma’s honor may be made to Kindred Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

