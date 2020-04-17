Norma L. Leonard Posted on April 17, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 86McGuffey Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services for Norma L. Leonard are being held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. She died at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Memorial contributions may be made to McGuffey Church of Christ, P.O. Box 303, McGuffey, OH 45859. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!