Age, 86

McGuffey

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services for Norma L. Leonard are being held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

She died at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to McGuffey Church of Christ, P.O. Box 303, McGuffey, OH 45859.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

