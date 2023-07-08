Norman E. Schaller, 92, of Dunkirk, passed away at 7:55 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, at Vancrest of Ada.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 10, 2023, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Jenera. Pastor Matt Nowak officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m., Sunday, at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!