Age, 85

Findlay

Norman Edgar Jolliff, 85, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, March 8, 2021 at his home.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Bleu officiating and burial will follow at the Lee Cemetery.

Memorials for Norman may be made: Challenged Champions Equestrian Center, 11913 Road 6, Ottawa, Ohio 45875 or Salem-Class United Methodist Church, 4699 Co. Rd, 236, Arcadia, OH 44804. Online condolence may sent to www.coldrencrates.com.

