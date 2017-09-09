Services for Norman Eugene “Pete” Musgrave will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest by Pastor Brian Arnold and Pastor Denny Livingston. Interment will be in the Wharton Richland Union Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Memorial donations may be made to Forest United Methodist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

He died Friday, Sept 8, 2017 at his residence.

