Norman Eugene ‘Pete’ Musgrave

Posted on September 9, 2017
Norman 'Pete' Musgrave
age 79, Forest

Services for Norman Eugene “Pete” Musgrave will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest by Pastor Brian Arnold and Pastor Denny Livingston. Interment will be in the Wharton Richland Union Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Memorial donations may be made to Forest United Methodist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a story.

He died Friday, Sept 8, 2017 at his residence.

