Age, 86

Ada

Norman J. Rex, age 86, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2:55 PM at the Memorial Hospital, Marysville.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church of Ada with Pastor Brandi Rigsby and Ron Weihrauch officiating. Burial will be in Auglaize Cemetery, Harrod.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Ohio Food Bank and/or the Ada Food Pantry and/or the Cherry Street Mission Ministry of Toledo.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

