Age, 103

Brook Park

Norman L. Fleming, age 103, of Brook Park, Ohio, passed peacefully from this life at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at East Park Care Center, Brook Park Ohio.

A private family graveside service for Norman L. Fleming took place Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brook Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tomon & Sons Funeral Home of Middleburg Heights.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

