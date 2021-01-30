Norman L. Fleming Posted on January 30, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 103Brook Park Norman L. Fleming, age 103, of Brook Park, Ohio, passed peacefully from this life at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at East Park Care Center, Brook Park Ohio. A private family graveside service for Norman L. Fleming took place Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brook Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tomon & Sons Funeral Home of Middleburg Heights. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!