Obit A. Duane Rose

A. Duane Rose

A. Duane Rose, 71, of Elida, went home to his heavenly reward on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. at his home. He was born on December 4, 1950 in Lima to the late James and Pauline {Streets} Rose. On May 10, 1985 he married Twyla Cramer, who survives him.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Abundant Life Assembly of God, 1010 E. Franklin St. Kenton, where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rita’s Hospice, Abundant Life Assembly of God missions. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

