Obit Allen Herschel “Hersch” Cummings

Allen Herschel “Hersch” Cummings

Allen Herschel “Hersch” Cummings, 69, passed away at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima surrounded by his loving family on July 19th, 2021.

There will be a graveside service and celebration of life dinner in a few weeks closer to what would have been Hersch’s 70th bday for the family. Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home has helped the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

