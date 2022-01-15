Obit Angela Martino

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Angela Martino

A funeral service for Angela Martino, 58, Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the New Hope Church in Kenton with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, January 17, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Angela died on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at her residence.

Memorial donations may be made to The Kenton Athletic Boosters.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

