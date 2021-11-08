Obit Angie Gail Tracy

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Angie Gail Tracy

Angie Gail Tracy, 76 of Kenton passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Grove Cemetery Chapel, Pastor Craig Mansfield will officiate. Burial will follow.

Memorials can be directed to the family or to a charity of the donor’s choice and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!