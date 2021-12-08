Obit Anna B. Heizer Posted on December 8, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Anna B. Heizer Services for Anna B. Heizer, 83 will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Faith Baptist Church in Kenton. Burial will follow at York Cemetery in York Center. Friends and family may call 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. She died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Marion General Hospital. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Faith Baptist Church Youth programs. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!