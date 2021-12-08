Obit Anna B. Heizer

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Anna B. Heizer

Services for Anna B. Heizer, 83 will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Faith Baptist Church in Kenton. Burial will follow at York Cemetery in York Center.

Friends and family may call 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton.

She died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Marion General Hospital.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Faith Baptist Church Youth programs.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!