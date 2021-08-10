Obit Anna Jean Moore Clark Posted on August 10, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Anna Jean Moore Clark, formerly of Rushville, Ind., died June 16, 2021 in Alexandria, Louisiana. Burial of the cremains will be in East Hill Cemetery, Rushville, Ind., at a later date. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!