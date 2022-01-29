Obit Anna Mae Martin Posted on January 29, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Anna Mae Martin Anna Mae Martin, 63, of Bellefontaine, OH, passed away, early Wednesday morning, January 26, 2022, at her home. A celebration of Anna Mae’s life will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview with visitation from 1-3. Memorial contributions may be given in Anna Mae’s memory to March of Dimes at marchofdimes.org. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be express at shoffstallfuneralhome.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!