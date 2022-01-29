Obit Anna Mae Martin

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Anna Mae Martin

Anna Mae Martin, 63, of Bellefontaine, OH, passed away, early Wednesday morning, January 26, 2022, at her home.

A celebration of Anna Mae’s life will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview with visitation from 1-3.

Memorial contributions may be given in Anna Mae’s memory to March of Dimes at marchofdimes.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be express at shoffstallfuneralhome.com

