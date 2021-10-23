Obit Anna Rose Ramsdell

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Anna Rose Ramsdell

Services for Anna Rose Ramsdell, 100 will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday,

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!