Obit Anthony Bordner

Anthony Wayne “Andy” Bordner

Anthony Wayne “Andy” Bordner, 63 of Kenton passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 surrounded by his beloved wife and children.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ken Grey officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Andy to a charity of the donor’s choice. The family requests those attending to wear casual attire as Andy could always be seen wearing shorts. During these trying times, the family asks those attending to please also wear a mask. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

