Obit Anzlas Faye Inmon Mason

Services for Anzlas Faye Inmon Mason, 79 will begin at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada. Burial will be in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton.

The funeral service for Faye will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at noon on Tuesday.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Tuesday.

She died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay.

