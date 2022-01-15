Obit Arden L. Heckathorn Posted on January 15, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! A memorial service for Arden L. Heckathorn, 73 will begin at noon on Friday, Jan. 21 at the Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Kenneth Wessler. Friends may call 9 a.m.- noon on Friday. He died on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehablilitation. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!