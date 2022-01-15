Obit Arden L. Heckathorn

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A memorial service for Arden L. Heckathorn, 73 will begin at noon on Friday, Jan. 21 at the Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Kenneth Wessler.

Friends may call 9 a.m.- noon on Friday.

He died on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehablilitation.

