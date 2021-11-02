Obit Bernard Eugene “Bernie” Zoeller

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Bernard Eugene “Bernie” Zoeller

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernard Eugene “Bernie” Zoeller, 85 will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton by Father Ed Shikina. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery where Ada VFW Post 9381 will present full military rites.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com

