Obit Bobbi Lynn Collins

Bobbi Lynn Collins, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 6th, 2021 at Ohio State’s Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 -7:00 pm Friday, December 10, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. A Funeral Service will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor J MAC Geissinger officiating. Burial will follow in the Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Bobbi to Toys for Tots. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

