Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Bobbi Lynn Collins, 53 will begin at 10 a.,m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Friends may call 3-7 p.m. on Friday.

She died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

A complete obituary will appear in Thursday’s Times.