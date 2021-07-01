Obit Bradley Park Kissling

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A celebration of life for Bradley Park Kissling, 60 will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated.

He died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Angels For the Elderly or the donor’s choice.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!