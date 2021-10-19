Home Obituaries Obit Carmen Lee Cronley

Obit Carmen Lee Cronley

Posted on October 19, 2021
Carmen Lee Cronley

Carmen Lee Cronley, 72 of Kenton passed away at Marion General Hospital on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

A celebration of her life will be held at Silver Creek Community Church (17314 CR 115, Kenton) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mark Bishop officiating.

Memorials can be directed to the church and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com

