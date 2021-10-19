Obit Carmen Lee Cronley Posted on October 19, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Carmen Lee Cronley Carmen Lee Cronley, 72 of Kenton passed away at Marion General Hospital on Saturday, October 16, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held at Silver Creek Community Church (17314 CR 115, Kenton) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mark Bishop officiating. Memorials can be directed to the church and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!