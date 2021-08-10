Obit Carolyn Stephens

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Carolyn Kay Stephens was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on July 28th, 2021, at age 84, in Yakima, WA.

At Carolyn’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, the family asks that friends and loved ones enjoy their favorite dessert together in her memory.

