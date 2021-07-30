Obit Charles “Chuck” R. Daisy

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Charles “Chuck” R. Daisy, age 61 of Kenton, Ohio and formerly of Mendon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus.

Private family funeral services will be held at a later date.

He was born on March 28, 1960, in Iowa to the late Gary and Joyie (Bryant) Stansberry. On Dec. 13, 1980 he married Connie Zizelman.

He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law Cory (Dena) Daisy of Continental, Charles (Stacy) Daisy of Keokuk, Iowa and his daughter and son-in-law Cassie (Chad) Whitmore of Wapakoneta. He had eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Chuck is also survived by his six brothers; Rick Daisy of Rockford, Shawn Daisy of Celina, Jason Stansberry of Celina, Gary Stansberry of Ohio City, Shane Stansberry of Oneida, Tennessee, and his three sisters and brothers-in-law Deb (Hammond) Daisy of Celina, Sally (McDermitt) Daisy of Celina and Norma (Cross) Stansberry of Montezuma.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Lester Stansbuerry.

His favorite past-time was to spend a little time on the lake and catching fish.

