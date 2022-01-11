Obit Charles Long

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Charles Long

Funeral services for Charles Long, 50 of Mount Victory, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor David Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

Charles died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Florida.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Victory Village Fire Department.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!