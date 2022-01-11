Obit Charles Long Posted on January 11, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Charles Long Funeral services for Charles Long, 50 of Mount Victory, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor David Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home. Charles died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Florida. Memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Victory Village Fire Department. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!