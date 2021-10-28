Obit Charles Richard “Dick” Hubbard

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Charles Richard “Dick” Hubbard

Charles Richard “Dick” Hubbard, age 86, of Ada, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 10:25 AM at the Bowling Green Bridge Hospice Care Center.

A celebration of life service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Ada First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Patrick Allen officiating. An additional service will take place in Nelsonville on Saturday, November 6th at a time and place to be determined. Interment will take place at Green Lawn Cemetery in Nelsonville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Nelsonville High School Alumni Scholarship Fund and/or the Hardin County Community Foundation.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

In addition, please refer to the website for forthcoming details on the Nelsonville service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

