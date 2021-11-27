Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Obit Charlie “Charlie” Sullivan

Services for Charlie Dallas “Charlie” Sullivan, 72 will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at New Richland Baptist Church, 8651 CR 39, Belle Center by Pastors Steve Smith and Kevin Smith. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church.

He died at 7:27 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Richland Baptist Church, 8651 CR 39, Belle Center, OH 43310; and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home of Belle Center is handling the arrangements.

A memory or message of condolence may be sent to www.edsfh.com

