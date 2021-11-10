Home Obituaries Obit Charlotte M. Buckland

Posted on November 10, 2021
Charlotte M. Buckland

Services for Charlotte M. Buckland, 100 will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Austin Buckland. Burial at Grove Cemetery, Kenton will take place at a later date.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Charlotte’s honor may be made to the Kenton Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

She died on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at the Wyndmoor of Marion. 

