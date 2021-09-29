Home Obituaries Obit Chester “Chet” Wireman

Obit Chester “Chet” Wireman

Posted on September 29, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Chester “Chet” Wireman

Chester “Chet” Wireman, 85 of Kenton passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021.

A private family service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply