Obit Christa Barbara Martha Reimann-Beach

Christa Barbara Martha Reimann-Beach

Christa Barbara Martha Reimann-Beach left her earthly home at Walnut Crossing in Marysville, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:15pm (due to failing health) to join her late husband Dr. Walter G. Beach who preceded her on earth on March 8, 2003. They were married December 30, 1986 in Arizona.

A graveside service will be held at Dola Cemetery at 11:00am, on Friday, January 7, 2022 with Pastor Dave Dooley officiating. Memorials can be directed to Vitas Healthcare (Hospice) in Marysville or to Kenton Church of the Nazarene in her memory. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com

