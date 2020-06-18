Obit: Claire A. Harter, 67

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A public memorial service for Claire A. Harter, 67, of Alger, will be at a later date with a private family burial in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

She died at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!