Obit Clarence R. “Buddy” Lyons

Clarence R. “Buddy” Lyons

Clarence R. “Buddy” Lyons, age 61, of Kenton, passed away at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 8 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, 200 E. Columbus St., Kenton. Services honoring his life will also be held there on Saturday at 1 p.m., with Rev. Craig Mansfield, officiating. Friends may again visit for an hour prior to his services. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Childrens Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43205.

SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve Buddy's family

