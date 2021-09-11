Obit Cleda Dysert Posted on September 11, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Cleda Dysert Services for Cleda Dysert, 96 will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger by David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home. The family request face coverings to be worn while attending visitation and service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!