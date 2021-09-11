Obit Cleda Dysert

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Cleda Dysert

Services for Cleda Dysert, 96 will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger by David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family request face coverings to be worn while attending visitation and service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

