Obit Columbus Moore

Columbus Moore, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his residence in Harrod.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Pentecostal Tabernacle Church of Alger.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Charity of the Donor’s Choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

