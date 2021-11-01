Obit Connie Totten Posted on November 1, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Connie Totten Services for Connie Totten, 75 will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor James Goldsmith. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Friends may call two hours propr to the services on Thursday. Memorial donations in Connie’s honor may be made to the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!