Obit Connie Totten

Connie Totten

Services for Connie Totten, 75 will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor James Goldsmith. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours propr to the services on Thursday.

Memorial donations in Connie’s honor may be made to the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

