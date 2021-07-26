Obit Cynthia “Cindy” Sue Corwin

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Cynthia “Cindy” Sue Corwin

Cynthia “Cindy” Sue Corwin, 69, of West Mansfield, Ohio passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at her home.

Friends may call from 3-7 PM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home – Belle Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery, Mt. Victory.

Memorial contributions, to honor Cindy, may be made to the VFW Post 1080 Scholarship Fund, 216 Orchard Ave. Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME – Belle Center, is honored to serve the Corwin family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

