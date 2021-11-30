Obit Dale Lumpkin Posted on November 30, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Dale Lumpkin Funeral services for Dale Lumpkin, 55, of Mt. Victory, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Willis Moe officiating. Burial will follow at Otterbein Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the funeral home Dale died on Friday, November 26, 2021 at his residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dale’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!