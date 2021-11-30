Obit Dale Lumpkin

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dale Lumpkin

Funeral services for Dale Lumpkin, 55, of Mt. Victory, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Willis Moe officiating. Burial will follow at Otterbein Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the funeral home

Dale died on Friday, November 26, 2021 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dale’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

