Obit Daniel B. Hicks

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Daniel B. Hicks, 91 will begin at noon on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger. Burial with military honors will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, American Diabetes Association, or to one’s favorite charity.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!