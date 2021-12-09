Obit Darci Dee Howard

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Darci Dee Howard

Born May 6, 1963 – December 7, 2021

Passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital with loving family and wonderful health care workers close by.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the First United Methodist Church, 234 N. Main Street in Kenton on Saturday, December 11 at 2 P.M.

Pastor Jonathan Hanover will give a eulogy.