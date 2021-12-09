Obit Darci Dee Howard Posted on December 9, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Darci Dee Howard Born May 6, 1963 – December 7, 2021 Passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital with loving family and wonderful health care workers close by. Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the First United Methodist Church, 234 N. Main Street in Kenton on Saturday, December 11 at 2 P.M. Pastor Jonathan Hanover will give a eulogy. Spread the Love - Share this Post!