Obit David Alan Reed

Services for David Alan Reed will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Steve Walter. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

He died on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Grant Hospital, Columbus.

He was born on April 6, 1962 to the late Donald D. Reed and Alice (Cameron) Reed who survive in Kenton. He married Rita Lawrence and she preceded him in death. David later remarried Kathy (Rice) Reed on Dec. 29, 2001 and she survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are two sons, Anthony Reed of Oklahoma and Andy Reed of Upper Sandusky; two stepchildren, Todd E (Dajuan) Kindle and Brian D (Shelly) Manns; two grandchildren, Joel Reed and Chelsey (Johnny) Bressler, several great grandchildren; three brothers, Randy (Betty) Reed, Danny Reed and Rodney (Becky) Redd and a sister; Amy (Jason) Winegardner.

He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Kristy Copley and two grandsons, Albie and Trent.

David was a 1981 graduate of Kenton High School. He worked for NEX Transport in East Liberty.

David loved spending time doing woodworking and was an avid Browns and Michigan fan.