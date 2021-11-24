Obit David Devers

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















David Devers

Services for David Devers will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Abundant Life Assembly of God, Kenton by Pastor Jim Goldsmith. Burial will follow in Dola Cemetery.

Friends may call 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church.

He died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at his daughter and son-in-law’s home.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com





















