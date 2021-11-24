Obit David Devers Posted on November 24, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! David Devers Services for David Devers will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Abundant Life Assembly of God, Kenton by Pastor Jim Goldsmith. Burial will follow in Dola Cemetery. Friends may call 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church. He died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at his daughter and son-in-law’s home. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!