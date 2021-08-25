Obit David Joe McGue

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















David Joe McGue

Graveside services with military rites for David Joe McGue, 50, of Mt. Victory will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Otterbein Cemetery with Pastor Jmac Geissinger officiating. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory.

Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family for Briley’s future needs.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!