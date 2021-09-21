Obit Deborah “Debbie” Hornung

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Deborah “Debbie” Hornung

Deborah “Debbie” Hornung, age 65 of Ridgeway, was called to her Heavenly home on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 12PM to 2PM; funeral service will follow at 2PM with Elder Canfield officiating; burial will be in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

If so desired, donation may be made to Ohio Health Hospice or American Diabetes Association.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve the Hornung family condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

