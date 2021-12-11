Obit Deborah G. “Debi” Lowery Posted on December 11, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Deborah G. “Debi” Lowery Services for Deborah G. “Debi” Lowery, 69 will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the McGuffey Church of Christ by David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church. She died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. Memorial contributions may be made to the McGuffey Church of Christ, P.O. Box 303, McGuffey, Ohio 45859. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!