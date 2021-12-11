Obit Deborah G. “Debi” Lowery

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Deborah G. “Debi” Lowery

Services for Deborah G. “Debi” Lowery, 69 will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the McGuffey Church of Christ by David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

She died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McGuffey Church of Christ, P.O. Box 303, McGuffey, Ohio 45859.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!