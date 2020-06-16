Obit: Denise Camile Jones, 62

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Denise Camille Jones of Kenton transitioned home to be in the arms of Jesus at 6:34 a.m. on June 13, 2020 after sustaining injuries from a fall in her home in which she suffered two broken arms on April 8, 2020. She seemed to be recovering well only to succumb to her injuries on June 13, 2020.

A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Thursday until the time of service. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Denise to the Berea Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

