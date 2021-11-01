Obit Dolores Walker

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dolores Walker

Services for Dolores June Walker will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay by Pastor Ken Drumm. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hancock County Public Library and/or Hancock County Park District.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com

