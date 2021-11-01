Obit Dolores Walker Posted on November 1, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Dolores Walker Services for Dolores June Walker will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay by Pastor Ken Drumm. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay. Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hancock County Public Library and/or Hancock County Park District. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!