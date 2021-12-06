Obit Donald B. Robinson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Donald B. Robinson

Donald B. Robinson, 74 of Dublin, passed away on December 3, 2021, after a brief illness.

A visitation will be held at Indian Run United Methodist Church, 6305 Brand Road, Dublin, OH 43016 on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. with a meal for friends and family to follow immediately after. Inurnment will be in the Dublin Cemetery on a date to be determined and friends and family will be welcome.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Don’s honor to Friends of Metro Parks at https://www.metroparks.net/guide-to-giving/.To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com. SCHOEDINGER DUBLIN is assisting the family with arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!