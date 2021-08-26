Obit Donald Otis Anderson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Donald Otis Anderson

Donald Otis Anderson, 90 of Mount Victory passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Visitation will be held at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. There will be a graveside service held on Friday, August 27, at 2:00 P.M. at Hale Cemetery, Mount Victory, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Donald Anderson to Wounded Warrior. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

