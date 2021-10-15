Obit DonAnntha “Booey” Thacker

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















DonAnntha “Booey” Thacker

DonAnntha “Booey” Thacker was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her Heavenly Father and her beloved grandparents Robert “Bucky” Pawp and Carol “MawMaw” Walter, and her cousin Alex Satterthwaite with a celebration of love on October 12, 2021. Our hearts are broken as we return our sweet fiance, bonus mom, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, friend, and dog mom to her Heavenly home for her next adventure.

A private graveside service was held at York Street Cemetery near Forest.

A Celebration of Booey’s life is in the planning stage.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral home is honored to serve Booey’s family. Your condolences may be expressed to them at www.StombaughBatton.com

